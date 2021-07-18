Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 465,143 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 313.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Purple Innovation worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $219,263,760.00. Insiders sold 7,324,326 shares of company stock worth $219,715,156 over the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

