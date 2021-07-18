Profund Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $46.23 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4,623.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $501,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

