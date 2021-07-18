Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,262 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

