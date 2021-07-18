Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.34 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,694 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 176,181 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $1,005,660.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 716,900 shares of company stock worth $22,110,177. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

