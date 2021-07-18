Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 82.7% in June

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.47 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

