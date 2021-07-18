Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $477.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.