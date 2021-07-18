Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

