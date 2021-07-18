SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 146,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.