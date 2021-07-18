Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.54. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 28,521 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $69.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

