Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 5,956 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $121.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

