Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Major Shareholder Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) major shareholder Land Co Puckett sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $750,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EMPR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95. Empire Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

About Empire Petroleum

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

