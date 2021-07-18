Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Jill Woodworth Sells 48,298 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $802,712.76.

Jill Woodworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.54 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $492,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.