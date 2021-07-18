BMO Capital Markets Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $803.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $773.00 to $803.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $922.54.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $875.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $872.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

