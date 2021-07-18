Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

