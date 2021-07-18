Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall Sells 5,860 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $674,837.60.

CTXS opened at $116.24 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

