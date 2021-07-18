Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall Sells 5,860 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $674,837.60.
CTXS opened at $116.24 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
