Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $251.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cummins’ impressive product portfolio, strong geographic diversification and broad global distribution network along with efforts to ramp up its capabilities in fuel cell and hydrogen technology bode well. Acquisition of Hydrogenic Corp, and strategic partnerships with Daimler, NPROXX, Isuzu and Iberdrola are set to drive Cummins' prospects. Upbeat 2021 sales outlook, healthy balance sheet and safe dividend history are other positives. However, Cummins’ New Power segment is suffering from continuous losses amid high product and technology-related expenses. Also, Cummins anticipates a 7% reduction in demand for the light-duty truck market. Rising capex and high launch and operating cost are likely to dent Cummins’ margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.62 on Thursday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $179.16 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

