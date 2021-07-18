CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

