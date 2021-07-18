Profund Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 31,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

