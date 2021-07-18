Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Archrock worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 117,899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 497,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,892 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.