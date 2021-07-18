Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Also, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,599.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $586,550. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $19.98 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

