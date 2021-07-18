Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total transaction of $6,994,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $69,584,426.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $8,764,930.60.

DASH stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.