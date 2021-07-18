GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,546,517.61 in Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $1,546,517.61. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $7,422,298.32.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 50,200 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $601,396.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 299,102 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,143,562.02.

Shares of GCMG opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

