aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LIFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

