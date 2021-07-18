CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

CNQ stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

