HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

