Curtis A. Morgan Purchases 61,730 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 61,730 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $980,889.70.

VST opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.