Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $908,480.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Edward P. Feener sold 34,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $908,480.00.
NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.91 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
