Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $908,480.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Edward P. Feener sold 34,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $908,480.00.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.91 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

