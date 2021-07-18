FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. On average, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

