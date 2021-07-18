Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

