Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $107.98 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,925 shares of company stock worth $949,792 and sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.