Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 586,636 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $33.66 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

