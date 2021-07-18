Morgan Stanley Lowers Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $9.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s current price.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $186.66 million and a PE ratio of -21.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,578,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

