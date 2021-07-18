Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682 over the last three months. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

