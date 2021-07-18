Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $446.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $446.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.08.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $482.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $491.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

