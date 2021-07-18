Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Commerzbank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

