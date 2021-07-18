Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Trading Down 11.2%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 6,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75.

Catena Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services markets. It attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization and pay-per-click. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Serbia, Italy, Malta, Japan, and Canada.

