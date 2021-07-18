Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $50.56 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.