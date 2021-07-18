Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 182,172 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,172 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,451,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,781 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 360.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 199,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $6,800,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $74.97 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,249.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.