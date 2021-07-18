Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,354,139 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Holly Energy Partners worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.