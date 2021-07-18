Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 2,035.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

HMY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

