Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.62 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.39 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

