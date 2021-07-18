Profund Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 33,719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,086,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

