Profund Advisors LLC Sells 804 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

