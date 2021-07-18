Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $32,015.13. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $317.98 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.81.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

