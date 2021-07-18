MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 189.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $6,177,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $250.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

