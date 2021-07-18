MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

