MML Investors Services LLC Buys 147 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.