MML Investors Services LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.62 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

