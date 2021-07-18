Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONE opened at $200.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $146.98 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.