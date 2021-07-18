MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,949 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

FREL opened at $31.48 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41.

